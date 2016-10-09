Letter: Do we really want Trump in charge?

To the Editor:

My uncle was captured along with thousands of fellow GIs by the Germans during the Battle of the Bulge a few months after his unit fought its way across France. Six months later he was liberated in Moosburg, Germany, just before the allied forces ended the war in Europe. There were 120,000 allied soldiers in that POW camp. It wasn’t even the largest prison camp which held our boys. The POWs were forced to work night and day repairing railroad tracks and other places our Air Force had bombed, but all that while they starved because there was little or no food. My uncle saw many men die in that camp. He weighed only 88 pounds when liberated.

He suffered for his country.

In Japan over 30,000 American POWs were treated horribly. Many were tortured or killed. Mr. Trump, who received a medical deferment during Vietnam, said in reference to Senator McCain’s captivity that he liked soldiers who were not captured and that McCain was not a hero because he was captured. Donald Trump owes all these men and their families an apology.

Mr. Trump said he would order our troops to torture prisoners. He said he would have our troops hunt down and kill the families of terrorists. These are war crimes. Trump attacked a Gold Star family. He said soldiers with PTSD are weak. He did not know the meaning of the word “triad” as it relates to our nuclear strategy. He said he would start a shooting war over a mere gesture.

We all need to ask ourselves if this is the man we really want as America’s commander in chief.

Tom Belli