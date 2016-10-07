The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Does it matter? A Fred-atorial

By The Ridgefield Press on October 7, 2016 in Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Does it really matter who wins the race?

Neither of these liars has an honest face.

Whoever wins, we all lose

Our brains exploded from the bombardment of news

Bias media fuels the fire

Our brains awash that it’s going to the wire

The IRS is after you and me

To pay more ransom to the Irani

Now this billionaire he’s such a chump,

Spewing supremacy from the campaign stump

And she can’t be trusted she makes her own rules

Her greed is disgraceful who need all those jewels?

All we can do is hope and pray

That we have another Independence Day

Oh I’m not talking revolution

But I will offer up this simple solution

Love your neighbor, read a book to a kid

Respect Mother Nature, you’ll be happy you did.

Fred Witte

Ridgefield, Sept. 30

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Revolting by bolting GOP
  2. Letter: Dowdell is a true ally of Ridgefield
  3. Letter: Current population survey above reproach
  4. Press announces election letters word count

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Alyssa Grossbard, Brett Cotler wed
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress