Letter: Does it matter? A Fred-atorial

To the Editor:
Does it really matter who wins the race?
Neither of these liars has an honest face.
Whoever wins, we all lose
Our brains exploded from the bombardment of news
Bias media fuels the fire
Our brains awash that it’s going to the wire
The IRS is after you and me
To pay more ransom to the Irani
Now this billionaire he’s such a chump,
Spewing supremacy from the campaign stump
And she can’t be trusted she makes her own rules
Her greed is disgraceful who need all those jewels?
All we can do is hope and pray
That we have another Independence Day
Oh I’m not talking revolution
But I will offer up this simple solution
Love your neighbor, read a book to a kid
Respect Mother Nature, you’ll be happy you did.
Fred Witte
Ridgefield, Sept. 30