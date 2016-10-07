Letter: Does it matter? A Fred-atorial

To the Editor:

Does it really matter who wins the race?

Neither of these liars has an honest face.

Whoever wins, we all lose

Our brains exploded from the bombardment of news

Bias media fuels the fire

Our brains awash that it’s going to the wire

The IRS is after you and me

To pay more ransom to the Irani

Now this billionaire he’s such a chump,

Spewing supremacy from the campaign stump

And she can’t be trusted she makes her own rules

Her greed is disgraceful who need all those jewels?

All we can do is hope and pray

That we have another Independence Day

Oh I’m not talking revolution

But I will offer up this simple solution

Love your neighbor, read a book to a kid

Respect Mother Nature, you’ll be happy you did.

Fred Witte

Ridgefield, Sept. 30