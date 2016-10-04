Ridgefield girls teams enjoy a perfect Tuesday

Three Ridgefield High girls team combined for five victories on Tuesday afternoon, with two of those teams staying unbeaten.

At Allen’s Meadow in Wilton, the RHS girls cross country team swept three opponents to raise its record to 13-0 with one regular-season meet remaining.

The Tigers defeated Fairfield Ludlowe, 18-41, Norwalk, 15-50, and Wilton, 20-41.

Ridgefield’s pack attack thrived once again as the team’s five scoring runners finished in the top-eight overall.

Kasey McGerald led the Tigers with a third-place overall finish in a time of 16:02.22. Teammate Ava Kelley (16:04.10) was fourth overall, with Tess Pisanelli (16:06.21) sixth, Gabriella Viggiano (16:06.83) seventh and Rachel Maue (16:09.79) eighth.

Another Ridgefield triumph also took place in Wilton. Rallying from an early one-goal deficit for the second time in three games, the RHS girls soccer team improved its record to 8-0 by beating host Wilton, 2-1, at Lilly Field.

In the 13th minute, Wilton (6-2-1) had its first real chance deep in the Ridgefield end and capitalized. Ashley Vitarelli lofted a perfect corner kick right to the goal mouth, and Andrea Benalcazar headed the ball into the net for the 1-0 Wilton lead.

The Tigers tied the game off their own corner kick in the 20th minute. Alyssa Bonanno played the ball in front of the Warrior goal, and when the hosts failed to clear, Alexandra Damron drove home a shot for the score. Bonanno was credited with an assist on the goal.

Ridgefield went ahead for good in the 29th minute, this time off a set piece just outside the box. Damron took the direct kick and went short with it to Grace Franklin, who was unmarked to the right of Damron. Franklin went high with her shot and found the far corner for a 2-1 lead.

Franklin’s goal proved to be the game-winner as neither team could find the back of the net during a scoreless second half.

In the only contest of the day on home turf, the RHS field hockey team blanked St. Joseph, 3-0, to end a three-game losing streak.

The Tigers opened a 2-0 halftime lead and then got a goal from Natalie Silver to finish off the scoring.

Ridgefield is now 3-6 this season, while St. Joseph remained winless at 0-8-1.