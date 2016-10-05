Police log: Youth party, burglar served in court, and evading

The Ridgefield Police Department recorded the following reports between Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Sunday, Oct. 2:

Youth party

A 17-year-old Ridgefielder was charged with providing alcohol to minors following a youth party on Kendra Court at 9:42 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

Police said 10 youths were at the home, including the 17-year-old host, who is the homeowner’s son.

According to a report, the host was issued a juvenile summons and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court Monday, Oct. 17.

Police were tipped off about the party from a neighbor who called to make a noise complaint.

Four officers responded to the scene and found the youths in the home.

Burglar arrested

A Danbury man was arrested for burglary in the third degree, larceny in the sixth degree, and criminal attempt to commit burglary in the third degree at Danbury Superior Court around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3.

Police said Jared Cardillo, 41, was served an active warrant for his arrest that stemmed from two burglaries he committed in Ridgefield at 590 Danbury Road in May 2016.

According to a report, Cardillo attempted to commit burglary in the third degree at the Danbury Road business building on May 24.

He was also charged for committing burglary in the third degree and larceny in the sixth degree at the same location on May 25. The building currently houses the Saltana Cave and What’s Cooking Deli.

Both incidents took place during the night, Capt. Jeff Kreitz said.

Cardillo was unable to post $25,000 bond and was held at court in Danbury on Monday, Oct. 3.

Evading

A Ridgefield man was arrested for evading responsibility, failure to stay in the proper lane and operating an unregistered vehicle on Barrack Hill Road at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

Police said Brian Ranieri, 48, of Barrack Hill Road, crashed his vehicle on North Salem Road and fled on foot heading northbound.

According to a report, police responded to the scene and were unable to immediately locate Ranieri.

The department’s K-9 officer was brought in to track the man.

“He was located outside of his residence by one of the investigating officers,” Capt. Jeff Kreitz said. “A track with our K9 was being performed at the time he was located. The K9 track started at the crashed vehicle and was leading our officers towards his residence at the time he was located.”

The accident occurred on North Salem Road near Continental Drive, Capt. Kreitz added.

Ranieri was taken into custody and was released with a promise to appear in court.

He is scheduled to appear in Danbury Superior Court Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Failure to appear

A Hartford man was arrested on a failure-to-appear warrant at the Ridgefield Police Department on Friday, Sept. 30.

Police said Justin Green, 28, turned himself in at police headquarters on the charge.

According to a report, the warrant stemmed from unpaid traffic tickets. He was processed and released on a $500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday, Oct. 14.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

7:46 a.m. — Animal-related matter, Mamanasco Road

9:52 — Pistol permits, headquarters

10:20 — Identity theft, headquarters

10:59 — Pistol permits, headquarters

1 p.m. — Juvenile incident, North Salem Road

1:15 — Accident, Catoonah Street

1:34 — Suspicious vehicle, Prospect Street

2:20 — Juvenile incident, North Salem Road

2:32 — Larceny, headquarters

3:08 — Accident, Ethan Allen Highway

3:17 — Pistol permits, headquarters

5:01 — Identity theft, headquarters

9:10 — Pistol permits, headquarters

Wednesday, Sept. 28

1:57 p.m. — Accident, Grove Street

4:24 — Accident, Mopus Bridge Road

9:15 — Accident, North Salem Road

Thursday, Sept. 29

7:11 a.m. — Two-car accident, Maple Shade Road

9:53 — Vehicle damage, headquarters

10:53 — Suspicious person, North Salem Road

12:58 p.m. — Identity theft, Old Sib Road

1:13 — Juvenile incident, North Salem Road

5:14 — Accident, Cobblers Lane

7:02 — Accident, Ethan Allen Highway

Friday, Sept. 30

7:21 a.m. — Two-car accident, Ethan Allen Highway

11:56 — Suspicious activity, headquarters

2:57 p.m. — Larceny, headquarters

5:51 — Accident, South Salem Road

8:10 — Accident, West Lane

Saturday, Oct. 1

2:10 a.m. — Accident, Danbury Road

12:59 p.m. — Accident, Cooper Hill Road

1:48 — Abandoned vehicle, Barrack Hill Road

6:11 — Property dispute, Prospect Street

6:46 — Accident, Continental Drive

7:23 — Property damage, Florida Hill Road

9:04 — Suspicious vehicle, Turtle Ridge

Sunday, Oct. 2

7:52 a.m. — Accident, Ethan Allen Highway

5:41 p.m. — Suspicious activity, Danbury Road

7:11 — Suspicious vehicle, Casagmo

7:22 — Accident, Ethan Allen Highway

7:41 — Suspicious person, Buck Hill Road

9:10 — Youth gathering, Kendra Court

11:02 — Suspicious activity, Danbury Road