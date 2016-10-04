Fairfield County Bank hosts car seat safety and inspection day Oct. 22

Fairfield County Bank will be hosting a car seat safety and inspection day at their Wilton office.

“Our goal is to make sure that children are safe when traveling in a car and to educate parents on car seat safety and how to correctly install and use their child’s seat,” said Christina Bodine, Vice President of Fairfield County Bank.

There will be Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPST) onsite to go over car seat safety and how to properly install one. The event is being co-sponsored by Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

When it comes to your children, you can never to be too safe. 73% of car seats are not correctly installed before leaving the driveway1. Fairfield County Bank is teaming up with Yale’s CPSTs to help you with your car seats with no appointments necessary. However, if you wish to reserve a time slot to have a car seat installed, you can call (203) 200-KIDS. Your mind will be at ease the next time you leave the house knowing your child is in a correctly installed car seat.

The event will take place at the bank’s Wilton office located at 190 Old Ridgefield Road on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Fairfield County Bank is a $1.5 billion community bank headquartered in Ridgefield, CT with locations throughout Fairfield County. Visit www.fairfieldcountybank.com to find out more about the Bank.