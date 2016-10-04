Third annual Mile For A Smile fundraising campaign, awareness walk to benefit Smile Train

Ridgefield resident Steven Christofor and his daughter Isabel Christofor will be hosting their third annual “Mile For A Smile” fundraising and awareness walk on Sunday, Oct. 23, benefiting Smile Train, the world’s largest cleft charity.

The walk is open to the public and Smile Train’s CEO Susannah Schaefer and Ridgefield’s First Selectman Rudy Marconi will also be in attendance.

The walk will start at 2:00 p.m. in front of The Toy Chest located at 441 Main Street in downtown Ridgefield and will go to The Cass Gilbert Fountain and return to Planet Pizza located at 411 Main Street. Planet Pizza will be serving pizza to those participating in the walk. Special thanks to Ann Lathrop from the Toy Chest and Domenick Farago from Planet Pizza who have been supporters of “Mile For A Smile” since 2014.

While with neighbors and Ridgefield natives, Ondrea Milo and Theresa Rzeczycki from Ramapoo Hill Road, during a late night Summer walk in August 2014, Steven mentioned how he wanted to host an event for Smile Train and that he had been thinking about it for quite some time. Both Ondrea and Theresa urged him to “Do it now!” and the very next day he went to First Selectman Rudy Marconi’s office to get the proper permissions.

“We are excited to have Susannah Schaefer join us this year as we raise awareness and funds for Smile Train,” said Christofor. “This year our goal is to raise $1,250 which will provide cleft repair surgery to five children born with clefts in developing countries.”

Millions of children in developing countries with untreated clefts live in isolation, but more importantly, have difficulty eating, breathing and speaking. Cleft repair surgery is simple, and the transformation is immediate. Over the last two years, from 2014 through 2015, the walk has raised over $3,790, which has helped provide free cleft repair surgery to more than 15 children.

For more information regarding the walk or to donate to Smile Train, please visit: support.smiletrain.org/goto/MileForASmile or bring a check made out to Smile Train. Donations will be accepted, but are not required to walk.

Isabel and Steven will be at Ridgefield Stop and Shop on Sunday, Oct. 9 and at The Toy Chest on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to promote the walk and accept donations.

About Smile Train

Smile Train is an international children’s charity with a sustainable approach to a single, solvable problem: cleft lip and palate. Millions of children in developing countries with untreated clefts live in isolation, but more importantly, have difficulty eating, breathing and speaking. Cleft repair surgery is simple, and the transformation is immediate.

Our sustainable model provides training, funding and resources to empower local doctors in 85+ developing countries to provide 100%-free cleft repair surgery & comprehensive cleft care in their own communities.

To learn more about how Smile Train’s sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrain.org.

