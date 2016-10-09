Looking Back: Parade for soldiers, upzone for developers

Marching bands, airplanes and the Governor’s Horse Guard were set to march down Main Street 25 years ago in a parade welcoming Ridgefield’s Desert Storm soldiers back home, the Oct. 10, 1991, Press reported.

“This is their day,” said parade organizer Gloria Stearns. A picnic reception in Ballard Park would include both food and entertainment. At least 19 soldiers were expected.

The schools were feeling an uptick in enrollments, and were trying to figure out what to do about the growing number of elementary school kids. “There’s a new baby boom, there’s no doubt about it,” said Dr. James Sheehan, school medical adviser. In 1980, 182 children were born to Ridgefielders; in 1990, 242. As of August 1991, Ridgefield already had 169 births.

The Rev. William Webb, a longtime Ridgefielder and former president of the Connecticut NAACP, died at the age of 75.

Ridgefielder Rodney Ellsworth set a record time of 1:08:02 as he won the Pamby Half Marathon.

Mike Ciarcia received the Robert Scalzo Memorial Award for his contributions to the town’s Pop Warner program.

50 years ago

In an effort to slow the rapid population growth, the Planning and Zoning Commission upzoned most of Ridgefield that week, the Oct. 13, 1966, Press reported.

The action did not sit well with many developers, some of whom filed last-minute subdivision plans under the existing regulations so their new smaller lots would be grandfathered.

Joseph M. Dunworth was re-elected chairman of the school board.

Officers Thomas Rotunda and Gerald Fucci saved the life of an Irish setter that was floundering about in a swimming pool on Bart Salerno’s West Lane property. After getting a report from a neighbor, the officers arrived to find the dog holding on to the side of the pool with one paw, apparently fatigued from staying afloat and trying to get out of the pool. The dog was returned to its owner, Mrs. Neale Turner of Mead Ridge Road.

Carroll Brewster, Mrs. C.F. Meffley and Mrs. Francis B. Woodford were reappointed to the Conservation Commission. (Brewster remained on the commission until 1969. After stints as president of a couple of colleges, he returned to his seat on the commission in 2000 and is still there.)

Lynn Casagrande, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Casagrande, was engaged to marry James Mullen, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Mullen. Both were RHS grads. She was a teacher at Scotland School and he worked for U.S. Rubber in Naugatuck.

Mrs. Francis Williams of Limekiln Road and Mrs. Joseph Hackett of Christopher Lane were opening the Ridgefield Model Agency to teach and promote photographers models, both children and adults. Williams was a veteran of Parents and McCall’s magazines while Hackett had been a Conover model who had appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show as a Copa girl.

Sally Bishop Anyan was a new music teacher at Scotland School.—J.S.