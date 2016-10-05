Ridgefield property transfers Sept. 21-26

Four houses and one condominium, worth a total $3,712,000, changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Sept. 21 and 26. The town received $9,281 in conveyance taxes on the transfers, which included:

39 Wilton Road East: Christopher J. Lynch of Wethersfield to Robert Paul of Bedford Hills, N.Y., Sept. 22, $275,000.

181 Mimosa Circle: Lawrence H. and Cheryl Langlois to Ewerton Roberto Pavan, Sept. 23, $580,000.

9 Quince Court, Fox Hill: Gang Zhang and Jen-Hui Wang of Riverside to Lance and Dianne Hjelte,et al., of 300 Nod Road, Sept. 23, $140,000.

105 Nod Hill Road: Christopher and Claudia Kaplan to Juan Salgado and Mary Joe Lent, Sept. 23, $1,900,000.

144 Holmes Road: Mark D. and Melanie Way of Falls Church, Va., to Frederick J. and Krista K. Gunzel, Sept. 26, $817,500.