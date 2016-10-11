About Town: The Powdermakers

There’s a Powdermaker Drive in Ridgebury. Did someone make gunpowder there?

Not at all. Powdermaker Drive is named after the Powdermaker sisters, noted 20th Century scholars in different fields.

Dr. Florence Powdermaker, along with her sister, Dr. Hortense Powdermaker, bought the 103-acre former Desmond farm on the west side of upper Ridgebury Road in 1950.

Florence was a physician and psychiatrist. In her obituary in 1966, The New York Times reported that “much of her career in medicine was devoted to the problem of making children feel secure in society.”

To that end, she wrote one of her two books, Children in the Family, later called The Intelligent Parents Manual.

Dr. Powdermaker earned a doctorate from Johns Hopkins University in 1922 and a medical degree from the University of Chicago four years later. She studied in Europe under a Rockefeller Fellowship in 1928 and 1929, and went on to hold various positions in psychiatry in New York City.

At one point after World War II, she was a consultant to the supreme allied commander in Japan; one of her specialties was treating servicemen shocked by combat in the war.

She was 71 at the time of her death.

Dr. Hortense Powdermaker was an anthropologist who taught at Queens College for many years. She studied many cultures, including that of Hollywood, about which she wrote the book Hollywood, the Dream Factory.

She wrote four other books, including a memoir titled Stranger and Friend: The Way of An Anthropologist (1968). In it she told how in her teenage years she rebelled against what she called the boring “Americanized business culture” of her family, and criticized their attachment to material things, their concern with subtle class distinctions within the family, and their negative view of more recent Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe.

“During 1932-1934 she lived in the small town of Indianola, Miss., carrying out one of the earliest participant-observer community studies in the Deep South,” wrote biographer Barbara C. Johnson. “Her book After Freedom (1939) was a pioneering work on United States race relations, praised for its portrayal of the black church, of cultural and class diversity within the African-American community, and of cultural patterns and psychological attitudes among both blacks and whites.”

Hortense Powdermaker spent some years in Ridgebury, but lived mostly in New York and was living in Berkeley, Calif., when she died in 1970 at the age of 69.

A nephew, Allan Powdermaker, also lived on the property for a few years until he moved to New Jersey around 1968.

Part of the Powdermaker land is now Pleasant View Estates, Jerry Tuccio’s last major development here, laid out around 1968. Powdermaker Drive is a dead-end road off Keeler Drive in this subdivision.

Tuccio liked using historical names for his many developments. Often, they reflected the name of an estate he was dividing up, like Westmoreland, Twixt Hills or Mimosa, or people who had a connection with the property, like Keeler Drive, Holmes Road or Pierrepont Drive.—J.S.