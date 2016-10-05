The Ridgefield Press

Swamp signals: Town weighs renewal of 25-year lease

Radio broadcast tower in Great Swamp leaves selectmen pondering pros and cons

What’s a commercial radio tower site worth?

Over 25 years, rent on the site of the radio broadcast tower on town land in the Great Swamp, behind the transfer station, has gone from $1,000 a year in 1992 to $1,772 for 2016. The rent increases have tracked the consumer price index — which has ranged from a low of 0.1% in 2016 to a high of 3.9% in 2006.

The selectmen are now being asked to consider renewing the lease with Danbury-based  Berkshire Broadcasting Corp. for another 25 years — it’s on their agenda for Thursday, Oct. 6, a meeting that starts at 7:30 in town hall.

“It’s just a lease with no substantial change,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said Monday, Oct. 3.

The Board of Selectmen discussed the lease briefly Sept. 21, but delayed the vote.

“If it’s a for-profit organization, and there’s no community service, we may as well make some money on it,” Selectman Bob Hebert said.

While the $1,772 rent may not seem like much, the site in the swamp — though ideal for a radio tower — isn’t good for much else, Marconi said.

The town added a re-acquisition clause to the lease, Marconi told the selectmen.

“I said we’ll give you a year’s notice,” he said. “They said we need three.”

A compromise was reached — two years’ notice.

WAXB, formerly called WREF, is an automated, network station, playing oldies music, with no local staff. When it began broadcasting in 1985 under the ownership of Bart Salerno and Ed Perry, WREF carried local news and programming.  

Today, Marconi told the selectmen, “I don’t think it’s anything other than a computer in a closet.” Berkshire Broadcasting, which also owns WLAD (800 AM) and WDAQ (98.3 FM), acquired the station in 1997.

