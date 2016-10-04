New laws take effect in Connecticut

Opioids and the regulation of needle exchanges are among the crucial topics covered in Connecticut’s new laws that took effect Oct. 1.

Some of these laws are fairly mundane, dealing with the fines and penalties for motor vehicle violations.

Others could have a significant impact on some of the major issues affecting the state and the region.

House Bill 5053, an act concerning opioids and overdose reversal drugs, takes strong aim at the problem the state is facing in the abuse of prescription painkillers.

The law prohibits a prescribing practitioner authorized to prescribe an opioid drug from issuing a prescription for more than a seven-day supply to a minor or an adult for the first time for outpatient use.

The law also makes changes to the electronic prescription drug monitoring program, such as decreasing required prescriber reviews for prolonged treatment with schedule V nonnarcotic drug.

These two provisions clearly seek to stem the tide of those being prescribed powerful painkillers from developing an addition by stemming supply and increasing monitoring.

The law also addressed the use of drugs that combat opioid overdose and the way they are administered. The law allows any licensed healthcare professional to administer an opioid antagonist to treat or prevent a drug overdose without civil or criminal liability.

It also prohibits certain health insurance policies that provide prescription drug coverage for opioid antagonists from requiring prior authorization for these drugs.

Finally, the law requires municipalities to amend their local emergency medical services (EMS) plans to ensure that specified first responders are equipped with an opioid antagonist and trained in administering it.

This new law hopefully will stem the tide of painkiller addiction and abuse that, in some cases, leads to heroin use.

One new law falls into the “what took so long” category, and that deals with the way Department of Public Health combats the HIV virus. This act requires the Department of Public Health to establish needle and syringe exchange programs in any community impacted by HIV or hepatitis C.

The HIV virus has been impacting communities in Connecticut for decades, and needle exchange programs have existed since the 1980s. The World Health Organization conducted a study in 2004 which came to the conclusion that these programs significantly reduce the spread of HIV. While these programs may have already existed in some communities regardless of the law, the mandate can only be an aid in continuing to fight HIV.

Another new law that could be a first step in a serious discussion concerns regionalism.

The act, notwithstanding any statute, municipal charter, or special act, allows any municipality to enter into an agreement with one or more municipalities to share the services of a resident state trooper or other law enforcement personnel, even if the municipalities are non-adjoining.

Currently, this is voluntary and any towns entering into an agreement would come to satisfactory terms with one another before deciding to share law enforcement. Still, regionalism is shaping up to be a major issue in the coming local elections.

Health care services could become regionalized, along with other services, and the impact of that upon Ridgefield’s financial status is yet undetermined.

To see a list of all the new laws that are effective October 1, visit https://www.cga.ct.gov.