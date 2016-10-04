Raveis Ride + Walk to benefit Damon Runyon Cancer Research

William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance will host the second annual William Raveis Ride + Walk Connecticut, benefiting the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation, on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m, at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk.

This family and community fund-raising event includes a 5K walk, a 12-mile or 25-mile bike ride, and a children’s 100-yard dash. Following the walk, rides and dash, there will be food, music and kids’ activities.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. Damon Runyon identifies the brightest early-career scientists with innovative research ideas and provides them with funding to pursue new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat all forms of cancer.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and participants will start at 8:30. Just prior to the start, there will be a celebration of the cancer survivors and Damon Runyon scientists who are participating in the event.

The minimum fundraising amount for adults is $250. Minors under 17 must be accompanied by an adult and have a $25 fundraising minimum.

Participants can register for the event before Oct. 10 at raveisridewalk.com and the fundraising window closes on Oct. 30. The website also includes fundraising tips and tools, information about the scientists, and photos and video from 2015.

In 2015, more than 500 people participated and volunteered in the inaugural Ride + Walk, raising more than $500,000. With the funds raised, the William Raveis Charitable Fund created two fellowships for emerging scientists at Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. Aaron Viny, MD, of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Yi Yin, PhD, of Harvard University received four-year grants to pursue new breakthroughs in cancer research.