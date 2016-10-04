Whitney curator will lecture at New Canaan Library

New Canaan Library has announced that Elisabeth Sussman, Curator and Sondra Gilman Curator of Photography at the Whitney Museum of American Art, will be guest lecturer for the library’s 6th annual Stoddard Art Lecture. This year’s lecture will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Lamb Room, preceded by a light reception at 6 p.m. People are asked to register for the lecture online at newcanaanlibrary.org.

Ms. Sussman will discuss the Whitney’s dramatic new building and their inaugural exhibition. Designed by architect Renzo Piano and situated between the High Line and the Hudson River, the Whitney’s building in the Meatpacking District vastly increases the museum’s exhibition and programming space, offering the most expansive display ever of its unsurpassed collection of modern and contemporary American art.

Elisabeth Sussman was the 2013 recipient of the Bard Center for Curatorial Studies Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence. Most recently, she co-curated Collected by Thea

Westreich Wagner and Ethan Wagner (2015). Previously, along with co-curator Jay Sanders, she curated the 2012 Whitney Biennial. She has curated major retrospectives for artists such

as Paul Thek: Diver, A Retrospective (co-curated by Lynn Zelevansky), William Eggleston:

Democratic Camera, Photographs and Video, 1961-2008 (co-curated by Thomas Weski), and Gordon Matta-Clark: “You Are the Measure” (2007).

She has organized a number of other Whitney exhibitions including Remote Viewing: Invented Worlds in Recent Painting and Drawing (2005); Mike Kelley: Catholic Tastes (1993); Nan Goldin: I’ll Be Your Mirror (1996), with David Armstrong; Keith Haring (1997); and the Museum’s 1993 Biennial Exhibition. Before coming to the Whitney, Sussman served as Interim and Deputy Director for Programs (1989-91) at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston. Also at the ICA, she was Chief Curator from 1982 to 1989, and Curator from 1976 to 1982. She has taught at M.I.T. and Tufts.

The Stoddard Art Lecture series was established in the fall of 2011 to enrich and broaden the community’s understanding and enjoyment of the visual arts in all its forms. The Stoddard Lecture is unique in that it is endowed; once the fund reaches a certain point from contributions the series will operate in perpetuity. It is indeed a lasting gift, honoring lifelong learners, benefiting others and improving the library.