Teddy Edelman, fashion pioneer

Theodora (Teddy) Joffe Edelman, 88 of Ridgefield, Ct passed away peacefully at home on October 4th, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Arthur.

She was the loving mother of Sam, Sally, Toni, David, Mary and John, her daughters- in-law Libby, Dana and Bonnie, her sons-in-laws Doug, Ben, and George.

Best Grandmother to Sarah and David, Jesse and Ashley, Jake, Callie, Becky, Margaret, Max, Emily, Noah, Lucy, Julia, Halle, Molly, Olivia and Oscar. Great Grandmother to Eli and special Godmother to Hillary and Harry. Special loving friend to Alvin Friedman-Kien.

A graduate of Fieldston and Sarah Lawrence College, she was a pioneer not only in the fashion, shoe and leather business as a former executive of Macy’s Corp and co-founder of Edelman leather but she was also a successful mother to 6 exciting children who she raised in Greenwich Village in the 60’s and Ridgefield, Ct in the 70’s.

Teddy’s home was a haven for creativity. Her friends were the fashion, art and textile geniuses of her time. Her home was open to friends and families. Her meals and entertaining were reflective of her myriad travels.

She had a love in her eyes and family in her heart.

The family home of Teddy and Arthur Edelman will be open for Shiva calls on Wed from 1-5 pm and Thursday from 4-7 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Regional Hospice and Home Care, Danbury, Ct and the Harlem Children’s Zone.