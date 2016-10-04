Girls volleyball: Ridgefield rebounds to beat McMahon

Following its first loss of the season last Wednesday at home to undefeated Greenwich, the Ridgefield High girls volleyball team faced another challenge two days later: A road trip to Norwalk to play unbeaten Brien McMahon

Make that previously unbeaten Brien McMahon.

Fending off three set points in the fourth set, Ridgefield closed out an impressive 3-1 victory over the Senators last Friday night. The Tigers won the match by scores of 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, and 29-27.

“We executed … that really was the difference,” said Ridgefield head coach Lidania Cibere when asked about what her team did against McMahon that it didn’t do against Greenwich. “McMahon made more unforced errors than we did, especially at the end [of the fourth set]. We kept the ball in play.”

Another factor, according to Cibere, was Ridgefield’s ability to keep the ball off the floor on its side of the court.

“Our defense was really good,” said Cibere, whose team is now 6-1 this season going into today’s road match at Masuk. “McMahon has a very strong hitter (6’3” senior Meredith Pellegrino) and we knew she was going to get her kills. But we were still able to get a lot of digs and set up the offense.”

Senior outside hitter Elizabeth Middlebrook had a strong all-around match for the Tigers, finishing with 18 kills, 13 service points and nine digs. Fellow outside hitter Caroline Curnal added 17 kills and seven digs, and middle blocker Hannah McNeece contributed a season-high 11 kills. Setting up the kills was Katie Linekin, who totaled 44 assists.

Taylor Brand, Ridgefield’s junior libero, led the defensive effort with 12 digs and added eight service points. Nicole Nielsen (10 digs) and Mackenzie Wanicka (five digs) also played well defensively, while Valerie Johnson provided 10 service points.

Another contributor for the Tigers was junior middle hitter Olivia Lescinkas, who started in place of Alicia Hill (illness) and had two kills.

“It was a nice bounce back after Greenwich,” said Cibere. “I think it will be a good confidence builder for us going forward.”