Norwalk River Watershed Initiative warns of a ‘fall feast for algae’

The following is a press release from the Norwalk River Watershed Initiative:

As we put our gardens to bed and prepare our lawns for the winter, the summer memories of swimming and boating are quickly dissipating. But summer’s algae colonies aren’t going anywhere. Instead, they wait eagerly in stealth for their fall feast to build strength for next summer’s bloom. Their main diet – phosphorous!

Stormwater is formed from rainwater that runs off our properties, streets, and sidewalks making its way through storm drain systems that lead directly into nearby streams, rivers and lakes. On its journey, stormwater can pick up harmful substances that pollute our surface waters and feed toxic algae blooms. Nutrients, like phosphorous and nitrogen, emerge from such unassuming fall pollutants like leaves, grass clippings and soil sediment, or from sources unseen like excess fertilizer on lawns. Together with a little light, these nutrients can feed algae throughout the winter, even below a sheet of ice!

The Norwalk River Watershed Initiative would like to remind you to keep stormwater pollution prevention in mind this season as you go about your fall-to-do list. Learn more on what you can do to prevent stormwater pollution this fall for a healthier summer next year at norwalkriverwatershedinitiative.org under What You Can Do/Fall Tips.

‘The more you know, the better choices you will make.”

For more information, email [email protected] or call 203-470-6115.