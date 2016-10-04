The Ridgefield Press

Fire Prevention Week starts Sunday

October 4, 2016

The week of Oct. 9–15 has been designated as Fire Prevention Week this year.  

Each year, the second week of October is Fire Prevention Week, which corresponds with the Great Chicago Fire that occurred on Oct. 8-9 in 1871 and killed 250 people. More than 17,000 structures were leveled in the fire, leaving over 100,000 residents homeless.

The theme for this years’ week is “Don’t Wait – Check the Date! Replace Smoke Alarms Every 10 Years.” Everyone should have at least one smoke alarm in their residence, preferably more than just one.  

The batteries should be changed twice a year and detectors should be replaced every ten years. After 10 years, they are not reliable any more according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

If you need advice or help at installing a smoke detector, please call the Ridgefield Fire Department at 203-431-2724.  

“Our firefighters are more than willing to help residents install detectors and/or change batteries”, said Ridgefield Fire Chief Kevin Tappe. “Seniors especially may need our help and we will even supply them with smoke detectors and batteries”.

According to the NFPA, the highest number of fire deaths occur in residential structures, many times because the occupants were sleeping and were not notified of a fire due to lack of smoke detectors.

“Now is also a good time of year to check or install carbon monoxide detectors and to check heating equipment,” Tappe said. “As the heating season approaches, please have your heating equipment checked or cleaned and chimneys and fireplaces checked also. Limit the use of portable heating appliances and always keep heat producing appliances away from combustibles.”

