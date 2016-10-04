Get Healthy CT: You can still eat healthy even when dining out

Get Healthy CT, the regional wellness coalition serving Fairfield and New Haven counties, provides advice and information on making healthy meal choices when dining out in its October monthly health feature, “Eating Healthy, Dining Out” available online at GetHealthyCT.org.

Featured topics include:

Smart Substitutions

Healthy Eating on the Run: A Month of Tips

Fuel Up: Eating Well When Eating on the Go

Fast Food Picks

Heart-Healthy Tips for Dining Out

Dining Out Swaps and Special Requests for Better Health

Be Choosy in the Dining Hall

Safe FARE – Dining Out with Food Allergies

Tricks and Treats: Halloween the Healthy Way

Monthly Recipe: Apple-Butternut Squash Soup

Monthly Health Challenge: Wall-Sit Challenge

Here’s an excerpt from Smart Substitutions:

“Eating healthy doesn’t mean you have to give up flavor. Instead of pastries, try half of an almond butter or peanut butter sandwich on whole-grain bread with a piece of fruit or handful of almonds. Instead of ice cream, try a frozen 100% fruit bar. Instead of candy, try a homemade trail mix with raisins, whole-grain, low-sugar cereal with dried fruit.”

Following is a list of healthy alternative treat ideas from Halloween the Healthy Way:

Cheddar flavored crackers

100% Fruit snacks or leathers

Sugar-free gum

Animal-shaped crackers

Mini rice-cereal treat bars

Cereal bars made with real fruit

Individual fruit cups

Mini 100% fruit juice boxes

Low-fat pudding cups

Pretzels

Most information is available in English and Spanish. Direct access is available at gethealthyct.org/topic-of-the-month/. An archive of previous monthly features is also available.

Get Healthy CT is a community coalition that works in the greater Bridgeport, New Haven and Greenwich regions, providing information about being healthy and local resources to support healthy eating and physical activity through its website (GetHealthyCT.org) and Facebook page. Printed information packets are available in some area libraries, community centers, regional health departments and other locations.