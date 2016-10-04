Hearing tonight on Danbury Road zone change

The Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled a public hearing for a proposed zone change at the former HSBC bank building and Copps Hill Shell on Danbury Road Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The applicants — Fred’s Servicenter Inc. and Kelly Copps Hill Realty LLC — are requesting a change from B3 commercial, which mostly permits use for office buildings, to the B1 retail.

“There’s no plan to combine the two properties,” Attorney Robert Jewell told The Press.

“It just makes sense to apply for both buildings together because you’re not allowed to spot zone,” he said. “It’s all about the bank building at 108 Danbury; Copps Hill Shell will be there forever.”