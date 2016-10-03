The Ridgefield Press

Playhouse prepares for ‘The Roast and Toast to Chris Nolan’ Wednesday

Library director to retire at year’s end

By The Ridgefield Press on October 3, 2016 in Community, Happenings, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

To celebrate long-time director Chris Nolan’s 16 years of dedicated service to the community, the Ridgefield Library will be hosting “The Roast and Toast to Chris Nolan” at the Ridgefield Playhouse Wednesday, Oct. 5.

“Everyone in town is invited to come and celebrate with us,” said assistant director Mary Rindfleisch Thursday.

At the  reception, there will be wine and light appetizers at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:30, with a “roast of” and a “toast to” Nolan scheduled.

Rindfleisch said that Nolan will be retiring at the end of December with her replacement to be chosen in November, with the goal of having the new director ready to start Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Tickets to the show are $10 each and can be ordered at the Playhouse’s website www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 203-438-5795.

In addition to the roast, to help celebrate Nolan’s retirement, the library has created a tribute fund in her honor.

Visit www.ridgefieldlibrary.org to make a donation to the fund.

 

Related posts:

  1. Library director to retire at year’s end
  2. Love is in the air: Mystery marketing pays dividends for library ‘heritage’ celebration
  3. Ridgefield Chorale, Ridgefield Playhouse receive grants
  4. Ridgefield Food Pantry to host food drive Saturday

Tags: ,

Previous Post Midrocks Road family to receive relief benefit on Main Street Thursday
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress