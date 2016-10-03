Playhouse prepares for ‘The Roast and Toast to Chris Nolan’ Wednesday

To celebrate long-time director Chris Nolan’s 16 years of dedicated service to the community, the Ridgefield Library will be hosting “The Roast and Toast to Chris Nolan” at the Ridgefield Playhouse Wednesday, Oct. 5.

“Everyone in town is invited to come and celebrate with us,” said assistant director Mary Rindfleisch Thursday.

At the reception, there will be wine and light appetizers at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7:30, with a “roast of” and a “toast to” Nolan scheduled.

Rindfleisch said that Nolan will be retiring at the end of December with her replacement to be chosen in November, with the goal of having the new director ready to start Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Tickets to the show are $10 each and can be ordered at the Playhouse’s website www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 203-438-5795.

In addition to the roast, to help celebrate Nolan’s retirement, the library has created a tribute fund in her honor.

Visit www.ridgefieldlibrary.org to make a donation to the fund.