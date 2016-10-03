Midrocks Road family to receive relief benefit on Main Street Thursday

The Ridgefield community is being asked to rally around the Midrocks Road family that was displaced from its home on Sept. 14.

Lyn Evans, located at 423 Main Street, will host a family relief benefit for the mother and her two girls, whose home was engulfed in flames after a wire located in the laundry room short circuited.

The event, which will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, will include drinks and appetizers for those who attend.

For those who shop, 10% of the day’s sales will benefit the family.

“A donation bin will be available for those who want to contribute to the relief fund,” a flier said.

For more information, call 203-244-2980 or email [email protected]

Cause of the fire

The Fire Marshal determined that the cause of the fire at 39 Midrocks Road was caused by a short circuit in wiring located in the ceiling of the lower level laundry room, Fire Chief Kevin Tappe told The Press on Sept. 15.

“Why the cable short circuited we will probably never know,” he said.

The blaze, which saw flames as high as 25 feet, destroyed the lower level of the home, as well as half of the upper level.

The Press spoke to the owner of the home, who was renting it out to a local mother and her two daughters.

According to Chief Tappe, the two girls were home when they smelt smoke in the basement.

“Everybody’s out, everybody’s healthy — not a scratch. I’m happy,” said Brian Hamilton, owner of a house at 39 Midrocks Road.

“Two teenage girls were in the house at the time the fire started,” he said. “Thank God they got out. All this can be replaced. Kids can’t.”

Following the blaze, a neighbor posted on Facebook about donating gift cards and toiletries to the family and the community roared back with support.

“When something like this happens, we like to take care of our own rather than call in the Red Cross,” Chief Tappe said. “You don’t know when they’ll arrive and where they’ll place the family.”