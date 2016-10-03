The Ridgefield Press

Cabbage Patch Nursery School hosting fall festival Saturday

Cabbage Patch Nursery School is having a fall festival that’s free to the community from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.

Cabbage Patch Nursery School is located at 29 Farrar Ln.

For more information, call 203-340-1250.

