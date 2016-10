Ridgefield residents, mark you calendars. Downtown Ridgefield’s Fall in Love With Ridgefield annual fall festival is set to return Saturday, Oct. 15.

From the Keeler Tavern to the Ridgefield Library, the streets will be decorated and waiting for visitors with food, games, shopping and sales, music and much more.

The event is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, check back into theridgefieldpress.com or visit Downtown Ridgefield downtownridgefield.com