The Ridgefield Press

Farmers Market Co-Op to open on Catoonah Street later this month

By Steve Coulter on October 3, 2016 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Farmers Market Co-Op will be opening its doors on 22 Catoonah Street later this month.

Farmers Market Co-Op will be opening its doors on 22 Catoonah Street later this month.

Ridgefielders looking for organic, natural foods and fresh local produce are in luck.

Farmers Market Cooperative, which plans to open its doors at 22 Catoonah Street in the middle of October, intends to offer residents a farmer-focused, full-service market.

“We are dedicated to providing wholesome organic and natural foods and fresh local produce, emphasizing products that are farmed locally,” the cooperative wrote on its Facebook page earlier this week. “We promote healthier life choices in a friendly, service-focused atmosphere where farmers are a valued and essential part of our success.

“Our cooperative will strive to educate our members and patrons about the benefits of organic and whole foods, and of creating a closer connection to food sources. We are committed to strengthening our community through education of all our amazing local farms & what they have to offer by bringing them all under one roof.”

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday.

For more information about Farmers Market Co-Op, call 203-244-5847, email [email protected] visit the cooperative’s website  at www.farmersmarket.coop
For members ships go www.farmersmarket.coop/pages/memberships
Below is a public brochure that group shared on its website in September:
14305214_1608490732784158_5007945047726389823_o
The town’s previous farmers market ended up closing down earlier this year after three years of offering fresh fruits and vegetables and other items like jams and even meats at the Lounsbury House Community Center on Main Street.
The market directors posted a notice on their Facebook page April 10 to say it is all over.

“It is with sadness and great disappointment that I announce that Lounsbury House will not continue holding our Farmers’ Market this summer,” the Facebook post said. “We gave it our all, and appreciate all of the hard work and incredible effort on the part of our farmers and vendors. We tried for three years but felt stuck in the rut of not being able to attract enough quality vendors due to the lack of support from the community. We continue to believe that it is a worthwhile goal to be able to offer fresh vegetables to everyone, and hope you’ll visit one of our neighboring markets! To all of our regular supporters…..we say thank you, and we’ll miss you!”

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield: Adam Broderick offers scholarship at gala
  2. Head-shaving fundraiser for St. Baldrick’s Foundation next Friday
  3. Nutmeg Festival is this Saturday
  4. Prevention Council’s fall carnival returns in late September

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Letter: When the town voted to let us live here Next Post Halloween Walk set for Oct. 29
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress