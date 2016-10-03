Farmers Market Co-Op to open on Catoonah Street later this month

Ridgefielders looking for organic, natural foods and fresh local produce are in luck.
Farmers Market Cooperative, which plans to open its doors at 22 Catoonah Street in the middle of October, intends to offer residents a farmer-focused, full-service market.
“We are dedicated to providing wholesome organic and natural foods and fresh local produce, emphasizing products that are farmed locally,” the cooperative wrote on its Facebook page earlier this week. “We promote healthier life choices in a friendly, service-focused atmosphere where farmers are a valued and essential part of our success.
“Our cooperative will strive to educate our members and patrons about the benefits of organic and whole foods, and of creating a closer connection to food sources. We are committed to strengthening our community through education of all our amazing local farms & what they have to offer by bringing them all under one roof.”
The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday.
“It is with sadness and great disappointment that I announce that Lounsbury House will not continue holding our Farmers’ Market this summer,” the Facebook post said. “We gave it our all, and appreciate all of the hard work and incredible effort on the part of our farmers and vendors. We tried for three years but felt stuck in the rut of not being able to attract enough quality vendors due to the lack of support from the community. We continue to believe that it is a worthwhile goal to be able to offer fresh vegetables to everyone, and hope you’ll visit one of our neighboring markets! To all of our regular supporters…..we say thank you, and we’ll miss you!”