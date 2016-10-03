Farmers Market Co-Op to open on Catoonah Street later this month

Ridgefielders looking for organic, natural foods and fresh local produce are in luck.

Farmers Market Cooperative, which plans to open its doors at 22 Catoonah Street in the middle of October, intends to offer residents a farmer-focused, full-service market.

“We are dedicated to providing wholesome organic and natural foods and fresh local produce, emphasizing products that are farmed locally,” the cooperative wrote on its Facebook page earlier this week. “We promote healthier life choices in a friendly, service-focused atmosphere where farmers are a valued and essential part of our success.

“Our cooperative will strive to educate our members and patrons about the benefits of organic and whole foods, and of creating a closer connection to food sources. We are committed to strengthening our community through education of all our amazing local farms & what they have to offer by bringing them all under one roof.”

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday.

For more information about Farmers Market Co-Op, call 203-244-5847, email [email protected] visit the cooperative’s website at www.farmersmarket.coop For members ships go www.farmersmarket.coop/pages/memberships Below is a public brochure that group shared on its website in September:

The town’s previous farmers market ended up closing down earlier this year after three years of offering fresh fruits and vegetables and other items like jams and even meats at the Lounsbury House Community Center on Main Street.

The market directors posted a notice on their Facebook page April 10 to say it is all over.