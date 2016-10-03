Sponsored Content:
Chances are that those who read about Stepping Stone Farm before going there will still be surprised upon arrival. Perhaps due to its location off the narrow and remote Mopus Bridge Road in northern Ridgefield, the property appears larger than its robust 60 acres, and the mix of plush, undulating green hills with cheerful, rectangular dirt riding rings is panoramically impressive and pastorally refreshing.
On a toasty summer morning, something else catches your eye: The activity. A few hours before noon, the outdoor riding rings are already pulsing with young riders and trainers, while other children and staff attend to horses in the barn area.
It’s a scene that never gets old for Janie Weber, the farm’s owner for nearly 40 years now.
“Putting a pony and a child together is still magical for me,” says the 69-year-old Weber, a former Junior Olympic Team member who grew up in Greenwich, working with world-renowned trainers. “The connection and the bond can be special and last for a lifetime.”
Technically, Stepping Stone is actually two businesses. The farm organizes and oversees 14 yearly horse shows, which are USEF (United States Equestrian Federation) rated and have classes for youth through adult riders, while Starbuck Equestrian (run by Weber’s daughters, Juliana and Amanda Starbuck) offers riding lesson and training programs, as well as boarding for horses. Both Starbucks are accomplished riders in their own right: Juliana competed in the 2000 Olympic Selection Trials, and Amanda was the National Amateur Hunter Champion in 2002 and 2003.
“I’m delighted the second generation is in here; Amanda and Juliana love riding horses and training other riders,” said Weber. “My son, Bill, is also getting involved in promotions for us, so it’s great to have all of them taking part.”
Since purchasing the property (formerly known as Waterfall Farm) in 1979, Weber has embarked on numerous expansions and updates. Stepping Stone now has two outdoor riding rings and two indoor heated rings, with one outdoor ring and one indoor ring both Olympic-size facilities. In addition, the indoor rings have heated viewing rooms for parents and spectators.
Seven-week group classes are available for pre-school (ages 3-6). youth, and adult riders and contain two to four students each. Riders are placed in beginner, advanced beginner, intermediate, and advanced groups, depending on experience. In addition, private lessons are offered as either a seven-week program or as 30- and 60-minute sessions.
Stepping Stone also has a Summer Horsemanship Program, which offers five, two-week long sessions from 9 to 1 in June, July and August. Each day includes approximately one hour of formal horseback riding lessons, followed by ground instruction in the riding ring and either stable management (horse care and maintenance, grooming, and horse anatomy) or arts and crafts. A barbecue and horse show takes place at the end of each session.
While Stepping Stone has expanded in size and scope over the years, the mission statement remains the same.
“We want to make sure that children have a place where there is no peer pressure and they can do something they enjoy,” said Weber, who recently introduced a free lesson program for children ages 3-5 with special needs. “When I was growing up, riding was always a safe haven for me, and that’s what I want it to be for every child that comes here.”
For more information, call 203-438-7749.