Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 3

The HAN Network’s sports editors and broadcasters have nominated 10 male and female students for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 2 of the 2016 fall sports season— sponsored by Runner’s Roost in Darien. Check out the nominees and vote for your male and female picks below.
The Week 2 winners were Stamford boys soccer’s Anthony Oliveros and Greenwich field hockey’s Maggie O’Gorman.
The Week 3 winners (voting is open until Sunday at 11:59 a.m.) will be announced during HAN’s Nutmeg Sports on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m. You can watch on HAN.Network.
HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees
Andrea O’Connor, Stamford volleyball: O’Connor had 23 kills in Stamford’s 3-2 triumph over Darien. O’Connor also had a block that supplied the winning point in the third set, which Stamford won, 27-25.
Lindsay Groves, Wilton soccer: Groves, a sophomore striker, scored four goals in two days for Wilton. Groves had two goals in a 3-1 win over Warde last Tuesday and then accounted for both goals in a 2-1 victory over Ludlowe on Thursday.
Lindsey Savko, St. Joseph soccer: Savko scored both of the Cadets’ goals as they came from behind to defeat the Staples Wreckers, 2-1, last Thursday in Westport. Her first goal came just 1:02 before halftime and knotted the score at 1-1. She then nailed in the game-winner on a header with 13:29 remaining. St. Joseph is unbeaten at 7-0-1.
Chloe Ortolano, Brien McMahon soccer: Ortolano scored two goals to lead the Senators to a 6-2 victory over Bridgeport Central. McMahon improved to 3-4 on the season.
Hannah Hogan, Trumbull field hockey: Hogan scored two goals and added an assist in the Eagles’ 3-1 victory over Fairfield Warde. Trumbull improved to 5-2 with the victory.
HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees
Chris Lancia, Trumbull soccer: Lancia had three points on two goals and one assist as the Trumbull Eagles defeated the Danbury Hatters, 4-1, in a battle of unbeaten teams last Wednesday in Danbury. Lancia’s assist came on a goal by Jason Weinstein and helped give the Eagles a 2-0 lead in the first half. Lancia then added a pair of goals in the second half to nail down the victory. Trumbull is 6-0-2, while Danbury is 7-1-1.
Shane Palmer, Ridgefield football: Palmer rushed 11 times for 140 yards as the Ridgefield Tigers romped over Norwalk, 43-0, on Friday. Palmer set the tone for the game with a 69-yard touchdown run on the Tigers’ first possession. Ridgefield improved to 3-1 with the win.
Spencer Mead, Danbury cross country: Spencer Mead finished first when the Hatters swept New Canaan, Trumbull, and Ridgefield at Waveny Park. Mead’s time of 16:30 over the 5,000 meter course was best by eight seconds.
Mike D’Elisa, Wilton football: D’Elisa ran for three touchdowns when The Warriors improved to 3-1 with a 34-7 win over Fairfield Ludlowe. D’Elisa scored on runs of 1 and 9 yards in the second quarter. He had a 3-yard TD run in the final period before exiting the game with 92 yards on the ground.
Kevin Iobbi, Greenwich football: Iobbi rushed for four touchdowns in Big Red’s 49-22 victory over Bridgeport Central at Kennedy Stadium. Greenwich improved to 3-1 after Iobbi scored on TD runs of 1, 48, 19 and 48 yards in the first half.
