Deborah Murray, resident’s mother

Deborah Kassor Murray, mother of a resident, died on Oct. 1, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y. She was 90.

Born and raised in West Hartford, she attended The Chaffee School and graduated from Wellesley College. In high school, she met Raymond Murray, who would become her husband of 52 years.

Together they journeyed through Harvard Law School with two young sons before settling in Central New York where her husband practiced law at Bond, Schoeneck, and King for nearly 50 years.

She maintained homes for her family in Syracuse, Fayetteville, and eventually Cazenovia.

As the mother of six sons, she spoke often of being fulfilled as a homemaker and mother, friend and mentor.

As a newcomer in Syracuse, she became active in several civic and charitable organizations including the Junior League and the Huntington Family Center. Subsequently, she devoted time to her alma mater and other causes. As a young girl she reveled in the outdoor life and nature and continued in that spirit throughout her life with a wide set of interests including tennis, golf, skiing, gardening and bird-watching. She loved swimming and exercise. Bridge, mahjong, and book club participation occupied her later in life.

Throughout her life, she spent time near the sea, especially at Ballston Beach in Truro, Cape Cod and at Vero Beach in Florida. Her family spent one last week with her at Ballston Beach in celebration of her 90th birthday in August.

She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, Otto and Hazel Kassor, her youngest son Peter and her sister Virginia Phelps. She is survived by her children David (Libbi), Mark (Joanna), Kevin (Jane), Matt (Oksana), and Chris (Lisa) of Ridgefield; her grandchildren Katherine (Curt Reis), Samuel; William, Taylor (Avni), Sarah, Michael, Allison (Jason Sempey), Sean Davis (Ashley), Victoria Trofimova, Andrew, Caroline and Peter; her great grandchildren Charles Reis, Nicholas Reis, and Owen Sempey; and several nieces and nephews.