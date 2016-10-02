Kovalsky defends title, wins 40th Ridgefield half marathon

On its 40th anniversary, the Ridgefield Pamby Motors Half Marathon had a familiar winner.

Reigning champion Bryan Kovalsky, a 37-year-old Ridgefield resident, had a time of one hour, 13 minutes and 35 seconds to finish first overall in the 13.1-mile race, which took place Sunday morning.

It was the second straight victory and fourth overall for Kovalsky, 37, a former Ridgefield High standout who is now the head coach of the RHS boys cross country and track teams.

Just 13 seconds behind Kovalsky was 25-year-old Peter Watson of Stamford, who finished second in a time of 1:13.48.

Tim Kuklis, 34, of Mount Kisco, N.Y., was third in 1:14.57, with recent Ridgefield High graduate Clint Corso, 19, fourth in 1:17.19.

The women’s division had a first-time champion, as Aimee Patel of Hamden placed first in a time of 1:25.05. Patel, 42, finished 10th overall, two spots ahead of defending women’s champ Mary Dolan Zengo, 51, of Wilton. Zengo (1:28.29), a five-time female winner, was slightly more than three seconds behind Patel.

In addition to Kovalsky and Corso, one other Ridgefield resident finished in the top-10 overall, as Brian Sleigh, 46, was ninth in 1:23.36.

Notes: A field of 508 runners completed the race, which started outside the Ridgefield Playhouse and traversed roads in the southern part of town before ending on Market Street.

The course record of 1:06.47 was set by Steve Swift in 1997. Sue Faber holds the fastest time (1:18.10) for a female runner, setting the mark in 1995.

Kovalsky’s three previous overall wins came in 2012, 2013 and 2015. He had a time of 1:13.28 last year, winning by 12 seconds.

For a complete list of finishers, click here.