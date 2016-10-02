On a sunny morning in June of 1977, about 250 runners gathered at the old Ridgefield High School for a five-mile road race — the first open-to-the-public race in Ridgefield.

The Wolfpit Running Club had recently formed, and many of the runners that day were members of the new organization. Most of us at that first race had no idea what we were getting into.

The club was created by a number of local runners. Tom Nash, who was a standout runner at Ridgefield High, had started a weekly running column in The Press. A Press reader, Larry Rosenthal, suggested Nash organize a “fun run,” a new term that was being used to describe non-competitive community runs that were popping up all over the country.

Mike Webb, a Ridgefielder who had starred at Wilton High, was among those at the first fun run. He introduced himself to Nash and suggested the idea of a running club. Within a few weeks, the Wolfpit Running Club was born. The club was named for Wolfpit Road in Wilton, which, with its steep series of hills, was the final mile of a nine-mile route originating at Miller-Driscoll School.

Others instrumental in getting the club off the ground were John Hancock, Brian Sullivan, Jim Grau, Stephanie Dobson, Ted Bargiello, Dick Cohen, and Bob Weiss. Weiss, who was perhaps the club’s biggest advocate, had organized the five-mile run in June that featured running celebrity George Sheehan.

On Dec. 3, 1977, the club put on Ridgefield’s first marathon, which featured an AAU-certified course that served as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon. (The Boston Marathon, which the year before had 2,188 entrants would have 4,764 in 1978 and continue to grow to more than 30,000 runners in 2015, a far cry from the 18 entrants in the first run in 1897.)

Beginning and ending at the Ridgefield Boys Club (now the Boys and Girls Club) on Governor Street, the 26.2-mile event had 105 starters, with 80 reaching the finish line. Bob Hirst of Wilton ran a 2:26:14 over the moderately hilly route to win, and Ridgefield’s Jean Schwab won the women’s title in 3:17:26.

A look through the finishers’ list that day reads like a membership roll for the newly formed club — 22 of the 80 finishers were club members. The route changed a few times over the next five years, with the final four marathons held at the new high school on North Salem Road. More hills. Big hills.

Ten-kilometer races and cross country events would fill out the yearly Wolfpit race schedule for the next few years, with the marathon, which moved from December to the late fall, closing out the running year. From 1977 through 1982, a full marathon was held each year. However, more and more runners would run only the half marathon part of the race. Others would run 15 or 20 miles in Ridgefield to prepare for the upcoming New York City, Marine Corps, and Ocean State marathons. In 1983, the last full marathon was run and the Ridgefield Half Marathon began.

The club had been well organized. Yearly elections were held, according to the club’s bylaws, which are followed to this day. Nash was elected the first president, followed by local runner Nick Cemprola and Bill Black. By 1984, with a busy schedule of events each year, Wolfpit began giving annual scholarships to a boy and girl runner at Ridgefield High School. That tradition continues. Along with the scholarships, Wolfpit has raised and given away a great deal of money to support worthwhile causes, both local and national. After the bombing at the Boston Marathon, Wolfpit sent a check for $2,000 to the ‘One Fund Boston’ to help aid victims of the bombing.

By the late 1980s, Pamby Motors became the title sponsor of the half marathon. Many other local businesses support the club’s events as well. Through the last couple of decades, many local running groups have come and gone. Wolfpit’s commitment to the sport and community has been the force that has helped it endure.

When a young Yale law student named Frank Shorter won the Olympic gold medal in the marathon in 1972 in Munich, many Americans noticed. Perhaps it was Shorter that got the running boom booming. Connecticut seemed to have a unique connection: With Amby Burfoot and Bill Rodgers, both from Wesleyan, winning five Boston Marathons between them, and noted running authors Sheehan and Jim Fixx among the visitors to Ridgefield’s new running club, the running surge took a strong hold in this part of Fairfield County.

Fixx, in fact, ran the 1978 Ridgefield Marathon in 3:37 — in a snowstorm. That year, Jim Rafferty, from Long Island, set the new course record with a time of 2:24:15, with Ridgefield’s Cathy Ball lowering the women’s course record to 3:04:42. (Sister Sue Ball had won the women’s race in 1981 in 3:10:07.)

This Sunday, Oct. 2, will mark the 40th anniversary of the first Ridgefield Marathon. Now, the 13.1-mile race annually attracts between 500 and 600 runners, who begin near Yanity gym and finish on Market Street at Veterans Park. With a glance across the field, you can imagine the feelings of the first runners 40 years ago, coasting downhill to the finish line. (Running 26.2 miles in those days was generally considered an act of lunacy.)

This year’s race begins at 8:30 a.m., near Yanity gym. Three-time winner and defending champ Bryan Kovalsky leads the men’s field, and defending women’s winner Mary Dolan Zengo (a five-time champion) will be returning to defend her title. It seems appropriate that the defending champs hail from Ridgefield (Kovalsky) and Wilton (Zengo), where the club was founded.

Visit Ridgefieldhalf.com for more information or to register for the Ridgefield Pamby Half Marathon.

Editor’s Note: The author of this article failed to mention himself as an important part of the history of the club. Rick Favier, who has been the race director for the majority of the club’s races, has been a primary reason the club has been successful over the years. Favier and John Dugdale, himself a world-class masters runner, have been the face of Wolfpit for most of its history.