Over early: Ridgefield football team routs Norwalk, 43-0

Those observers who thought the Ridgefield and Norwalk football teams would play a close game Friday night were correct.
For less than three minutes.
A 69-yard touchdown run from Shane Palmer on Ridgefield’s first possession got the visitors started on their 43-0 demolition of host Norwalk at Testa Field. The Tigers led 17-0 after one quarter and 37-0 at halftime.
“It’s a credit to our kids; we really had a good game and put it all together,” said Ridgefield head coach Kevin Callahan, whose team improved to 3-1 with its second straight win. “This is an offense [Norwalk] that put a lot of points on the board in the [first] three games they’ve played. Even in their loss (52-28 to Trinity), they put up over three touchdowns. We figured it was going to be an explosive offense — that’s why I think the thing to be really proud of tonight as a team is to put a shutout up. Against them it’s pretty impressive.”
“We really keyed on key players, and made sure their best players were always covered,” said Ridgefield defensive back Aidan Spearman.
Ridgefield won the opening coin toss but opted to kick-off. After forcing a Norwalk punt, the Tigers took the lead on their first play from scrimmage, as Palmer sped through a hole and raced 69 yards for the score.
“We practiced all week on that play, and I saw the gap and I took it,” said Palmer, who ran for 140 yards on 11 carries. “That was huge to get up on that, because that was a play to say ‘hey, we’re here to play; we’re not going to take you as a joke.’ It was definitely a statement — a statement play.
Ridgefield recovered a fumble on the Bears’ ensuing possession, and, a few plays later, fullback Patrick Lang ran in from two yards out to put the Tigers ahead, 14-0, with 7:04 left in the first quarter.
Norwalk (2-2) did have a chance to get back in the contest on its next offensive series. A 60-yard kickoff return set up the Bears at the Ridgefield 19-yard line, and the hosts moved the ball inside the 10. But the Tigers stopped Norwalk on a fourth-and-goal play and took over at their own one-yard line.
After that, the Bears were toast. Petros Papadopoulos kicked a 31-yard field goal late in the first period to increase Ridgefield’s lead to 17-0, and quarterback Greg Gatto (making his second straight start in place of the injured Drew Fowler) followed with a three-yard touchdown run less than a minute into the second half.
Gatto then connected with Collin Lowe on a 52-yard touchdown pass to make it 31-0, and when Gatto scored again on a one-yard run (following a Norwalk fumble) the margin swelled to 37-0 at halftime.
The only points of the second half came when Ridgefield’s Maxwell Davis scored on a five-yard run with 1:35 to play.
Press Sports Reporter Rich Kaufman contributed reporting to this story.