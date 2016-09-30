The Ridgefield Press

Boys soccer: Ridgefield gets needed win over Wilton

By Tim Murphy on September 30, 2016 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports · 0 Comments

At the midpoint of the regular season, it’s rash to attach a must-win label to any one game. Yet if the young Ridgefield High boys soccer team has designs on making the conference playoffs, then Friday’s game with a struggling Wilton side was one from which the Tigers needed to take three points.

They got them. First-half goals from sophomore Sebastian Gasparo and junior Lucas Debarbieri led Ridgefield to a 2-1 triumph over Wilton on a raw and rainy afternoon at Tiger Hollow.

“We knew we needed to rack up some wins, so winning against Wilton was great,” said Ridgefield head coach Phil Bergen, whose team was coming off a 3-0 road loss to Fairfield Warde earlier in the week. “But we also had it lucky today. Two [Wilton shots] hit the post and were very close [to going in]. But I’m proud of the team because we worked really hard.”

The Tigers maintained their two-goal advantage until the waning moments, when Wilton’s Kevin Connolly scored with 90 seconds to play. But the Warriors quickly ran out of time after that, suffering their third straight loss and sixth in eight games this season.

“Overall, we played a phenomenal game,” said Alfston Thomas, one of the few seniors on the Ridgefield roster. “We were dominant throughout the whole game and got two great goals from Sebastian and Lucas.”

Notes: Ridgefield is back in action on Wednesday with a road game against Darien. The Blue Wave (4-3-1 going into Friday) beat the Tigers, 1-0, in the opening round of last year’s Class LL state tournament.

Press Sports Reporter Jimmy Green contributed reporting to this story.

Lucas Debarbieri (right) scored one of the goals in Ridgefield's 2-1 win over Wilton. - Scott Mullin photo

Lucas Debarbieri (right) scored one of the goals in Ridgefield’s 2-1 win over Wilton. – Scott Mullin photo

