Gary Bramblett, Ability Beyond resident

Garold “Gary” Eugene Bramblett, III died Sept. 29 at the age of 63.

Bramblett was a former resident of Ridgefield who attended Veterans Park Elementary School from the late 1950s to the early 1960s. The Brambletts were active members of Jesse Lee Methodist Church from 1958 to 1998.

He was predeceased in 1975 by his mother, Evelyn “Evie” Naomi Bramblett, a pharmacist at Bissell’s and Ridgefield Pharmacy, and in 1998 by his father, Garold “Jerry” Bramblett, Jr., a patent attorney, private pilot, and member of the Ridgefield Rotary Club and Nutmeg Soaring Club. He is survived by his sister, Karen, and a niece and nephew, all in Georgia.

A resident of an Ability Beyond group home on Mountainville Road in Danbury, he had Down Syndrome, complicated, later in life, by Alzheimer’s Disease.

Friends and family remember for his spirit, determination and love of life.

Memorial donations may be made to Ability Beyond/Mountainville, 6 Mountainville Road, Danbury CT 06810.