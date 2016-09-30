Live: Wilton at Fairfield Ludlowe football

The Wilton Warriors visit Fairfield Ludlowe High School’s Taft Field to take on the Falcons in Friday night FCIAC Football. You can watch the football game live at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 (or later on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).
Before the game begins, watch FCIAC Tailgate, HAN Network’s live pre-game show, at 5:15 p.m., with Frank Granito, Kate Czaplinski, Dave Stewart and Mike Suppe. Tailgate features guests from the local community along with football players and coaches before they take the field. Frank and the crew will also announce the winners of this week’s HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week vote, brought to you by Runner’s Roost in Darien.
Wilton (2-1) comes into Friday’s contest tied for third place in the FCIAC’s East Division. It’s been a tough start to the season for Ludlowe (0-3), which finds itself in last place in the West Division. You can see the complete FCIAC football standings here.
This game was selected in an online poll by the FCIAC fans and viewers of HAN Network earlier this month.
