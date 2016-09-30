Youth football: Ridgefield fifth graders shut out Wilton, 28-0

The following games were recently played by Ridgefield Youth Football teams.
4th grade
Ridgefield 20, Aspetuck 0
Ridgefield got its third win of the season with a strong effort against Aspetuck in an exciting atmosphere under the lights at Tiger Hollow Saturday night. The Tigers opened with a strong drive, led by running up the middle by Will McKerracher, Lorenzo Lanzilli and Aidan Mignano that was made possible by a stout offensive line.
Max Keppler started the Ridgefield scoring with a 28-yard touchdown run and then added a second TD run later in the half. The Tigers also scored on a sweeping touchdown run by Trevor Chojnacki. The game included several strong runs by both Jake Travaglini and Sam Gonzalez. Aspetuck was held scoreless thanks to great defensive efforts by the Tigers.
5th grade
Ridgefield 28, Wilton 0
Led by an impenetrable defense, Ridgefield cruised to a 28-0 victory against Wilton on enemy turf Sunday to improve to 2-1 on the season. Michael Dowd set an early tone when he sprinted 55 yards and ran down a Wilton running back, saving a touchdown. The defense held and didn’t look back.
Strong defensive line play by Nick Skanga, Isaac Krasner, Declan Weir and Austin McGoey — supported by hard-hitting efforts from linebackers and defensive backs Vince Libretto, Chase Romeo, Luke Englert, Leo DeBeech, and Greg Petrillo — stymied Wilton’s offense for all four quarters.
The offense moved the ball steadily all game, behind a strong offensive line. Kyle Colsey displayed break-out speed in rushing for 155 yards and two touchdowns, while Dominic Barrella and Luke Englert tacked on additional rushing touchdowns to cap an impressive showing on both sides of the ball for the Tigers.
7th grade
Ridgefield Black 20, Fairfield Blue 0
Ridgefield Black continued its undefeated start to the season by beating Fairfield Blue, 20-0, on Saturday at Tiger Hollow. In its strongest effort so far this fall, Ridgefield had many players contribute to the win.
Ridgefield’s defense started strong as Robbie Liesegang, Sean O’Hara and Nick Masi stopped the ball in the backfield for a loss of yards. Brendan Busby, Nick Verbitsky and James Nightingale held Fairfield to minimal gains, allowing Ridgefield to take over on offense.
When quarterback Ryan Colsey connected with Max Butler for a 25-yard pass to make it first and goal, the Ridgefield team got fired up. Kai Prohaszka ran the ball in for a touchdown and kicked the extra point to give Ridgefield a 7-0 lead.
Liesegang continued to dominate on defense, catching Fairfield players in the backfield and swatting down passes. With the offense back on the field, Zachary Muldoon ran 22-yards to and Matthew Shepard punched it up the middle to make it third and two. Colsey then threw a pass to Liesegang, who stiff-armed a Fairfield defender and ran 50-yards for a touchdown. Ridgefield went for two points but was unsuccessful, making the score 13-0.
The offensive line of Bo Forbis, Mitchell Tatge, Liam Gerosa and O’Hara allowed Kyle McCormick, John McGoey, Ethan McGerald, Prohaszka, and Shepard to make several successful runs.
Verbitsky, Noah LaValley, Ryan Prisco, Shepard, Prohaszka, and Colsey had key tackles on defense to hold Fairfield to only a handful of first downs. Logan Gels had a crucial touchdown-saving tackle to keep Fairfield from scoring. Nightingale then recovered a fumble to give Ridgefield the ball.
Colsey connected with McCormick, who ran for 15 additional yards to make it first and goal. With excellent blocking from the offensive line, McGerald ran the ball in for Ridgefield’s final score, with Prohaszka kicking the extra point.
Colsey once again made a touchdown-saving tackle at the end of the game to preserve the shutout for Ridgefield.
8th grade
Ridgefield 23, Aspetuck 8
The Ridgefield offense scored three first-half touchdowns and the defense prevented any scoring until late in the game as the Tigers rolled over the Aspetuck Wildcats, 23-8, on Sunday afternoon to improve their record to 3-1.
Aspetuck looked solid on its opening drive, which advanced to Ridgefield’s 20-yard line. But on a third and one, Aspetuck fumbled and Logan Lachemann recovered for the Tigers. Ridgefield’s defense — particularly in third- and fourth-down situations — was outstanding all day.
On Aspetuck’s next five series, Ridgefield allowed only a single first down (and that was due to a penalty). During that time, key tackles were recorded by Gianni Coraci, Brett D’Alexander, Conner Hall and Luke Lescinskas, while Freddy Whipple and Zachery Ralsky added sacks. Carter Schoppe and John Cropsey constantly broke into the backfield and pressured the Aspetuck quarterback, who had few targets to throw to thanks to blanket coverage from the Ridgefield secondary, particularly Nick Agliardo and Alex D’Entrone.
The Tigers offense got going in the second quarter with a three-play, 55-yard drive that started with a 25-yard pass completion from quarterback Declan McNamara to Luke Barrientos behind solid protection from Jack Englert, Liam Keppler and TJ Dent. The drive ended with a 30-yard touchdown run by Englert behind strong blocking from Chris Lang, Graham Furey and Will Daugherty. McNamara’s extra-points kick made the score 8-0.
Later in the quarter, McNamara — again behind the protection of Dent, Jackson Trotter, Daugherty, Furey, and Keppler — connected with Mark Garavel on a scoring pass. After a successful extra-points kick from McNamara, the score was 16-0.
McNamara and Garavel then connected on a 47-yard touchdown pass a few minutes later, putting Ridgefield ahead, 23-0, at the half.
With a commanding lead, Ridgefield’s defense played to prevent any big second-half plays. Aspetuck was able to put together a 23-play touchdown drive that lasted into the fourth quarter. Despite strong tackling for little or no gain by Chris Colucci, Michael Tullis and Aaron Haynos, Aspetuck was able to get into the end zone, cutting the Tigers’ lead to 23-8.
Ridgefield’s offense got the ball back one last time and made it down to the Aspetuck 25-yard line before Aspetuck held and time expired. The drive featured several key plays, including a 19-yard quarterback keeper by Owen Gaydos and an eight-yard pass to Teddy Hunter.