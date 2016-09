Absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 state election will be available at the Town Clerk’s office beginning Friday, Oct. 7.

They will be available during the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. until Monday, Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m.

There will be special hours on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon for absentee voting in the office.

Please call the office at 203-431-2783 for further information.