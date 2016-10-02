The Ridgefield Press

Alternating one-way traffic to slow down Route 35 drivers Monday

By Steve Coulter on October 2, 2016 in Business, Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Alternating one-way traffic on Route 35 is scheduled to occur next week — Monday, Oct. 3 , through Friday, Oct. 7 — from 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. between the entrances of the Fox Hill condominium complex and the Ridgefield Recreation Center.

Ryan Wodjenski, a site manager with the state’s Department of Transportation, confirmed the traffic delays to The Press Thursday, Sept. 29.

“Please plan ahead and consider alternate routes to your destination,” he said.

Wodjenski added that daytime activities will create vibrations and noise. These are scheduled to occur throughout the day from Oct. 3 through Oct. 7.

 

