Ridgefield girls soccer now 7-0 after blanking Warde

At this point, it may be wildly premature to wonder whether the Ridgefield High girls soccer team can run the table this season.

But with the way the Tigers have been dominating, those thoughts aren’t mere fantasy.

Alexandra Damron, Clara Lerchi and Grace Franklin scored goals as Ridgefield topped Fairfield Warde, 3-0, on Thursday evening at Tiger Hollow to remain unbeaten.

Ridgefield is now 7-0 this fall and has scored 23 goals while conceding just two.

One person not ready to speculate on an undefeated season is Iain Golding, the Tigers’ first-year head coach.

“We just have to take things one game at a time,” Golding said. “Our staff is just working the the girls, keeping them fit and healthy. A lot of girls are facing injuries, but we can deal with them now so that everyone is well going forward.”

Ridgefield opened the game in attack mode. Natalie Brassinga and Emma Jacobson converted defensive stops into offensive opportunities, and Katie Jasminski had a nice shot stopped by a sliding Warde goalie.

Midway through the first half, Jacobson did well to clear the ball to Brassinga, who made a deft pass to a streaking Damron. Damron didn’t squander the opportunity, beating the keeper to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. For the rest of the opening half, Ridgefield kept Warde frustrated. Anna Landler had some impressive efforts on defense to contain the Mustangs before sending passes to midfield. And Grace Franklin — playing through ankle and knee injuries — shined in one-on-one coverage. Playing in front of a sizable home crowd, an energetic Ridgefield team flew around the field at the start of the second half. Defender Kathryn Barlow disrupted a potentially dangerous Warde attack with a clearance, and several minutes later the Tigers had their second goal. A Damron corner kick was followed by a missed shot, but Lerchi was there to collect the rebound and score for a 2-0 lead.