Press announces election letters word count

The Press has the following rules and guidelines for candidates, parties and supporters.

Election letters: Letters promoting candidates must be 100 words or fewer. Longer letters will be rejected. We will accept letters only from Ridgefield residents. A person may write up to two letters on candidates. We will not publish more than one letter from the same person in a single issue (i.e., don’t send in two letters the week before the election). Letters on general election issues may be as long as the usual letters limit (300 words), but may not be cloaked endorsements (that is, a writer cannot analyze an issue for 250 words and then say, “Joe Smith is the best person for handling this problem.”).

Political statements: Candidates for contested offices may have four statements, explaining their positions, for the issues of Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27. Statements must be no more than 300 words each. These statements will also be published on our website.

News items: Brief news items about candidate activities, such as planned forums, visits, endorsements, etc., will be accepted. Pictures will be used if space is available.

Deadlines: Statements and political news items must reach our office by 3 p.m. on the Thursday before planned publication. Letters have the usual deadline of Monday at 4.

Fair play: Letters or statements that contain serious charges against an opponent may require that we offer the opponent a chance to respond. Any letters or statements that are libelous or in poor taste will be rejected. Because they would not have a chance to respond before the election, we will not publish letters critical of candidates in the Nov. 3 issue.

Commentaries: Each party will be asked to submit one “commentary” column of up to 600 words, discussing its slate and the slate’s advantages, to be published in the pre-election issue.

Pictures: Parties and candidates may submit campaign-related photos, but they will be used on a space-available basis. In addition, candidates should submit one portrait-style photo that they like to run with their statements.