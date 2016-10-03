An easy, meat-free empanada recipe for tailgate season

Katie Scott, the New England food policy coordinator with the Humane Society of the United States, shares a delicious, inexpensive and easy recipe for tailgate fun. Watch below:

The Humane Society of the United States encourages Americans to reduce meat consumption, for both health and environmental reasons, through its Meatless Mondays campaign.

Get the recipe below:

Savory meat-free empanadas recipe (makes 15)

Ingredients for dough:

All-purpose flour 1 ¾ cup

Vegan margarine (like Earth Balance) 4 ounces

Vegan cream cheese, like Tofutti 8 ounces

Filling ingredients:

Sun dried tomatoes ½ cup

Cilantro (chopped) 1 tablespoon

Vegan cream cheese 12 ounces

Vegan shredded mozzarella, like Daiya 3 ounces

Cayenne pepper 1 pinch

Preparation

In a large mixing bowl, cut margarine and cream cheese into flour until mixture becomes a course meal with lumps no larger than pea size.

Refrigerate four hours.

Filling

Mix sun dried tomatoes, cilantro, cream cheese mozzarella and cayenne pepper.

Spoon two tablespoons on each circle, fold and press edge with fork to seal.

Allow to rest in refrigerator for two hours.

Combine dough and filling

Divide dough into 15 balls and roll out into circles. You may need to sprinkle counter with flour for easier rolling.

Spoon in filling. Fold and press edge with fork to seal.

Deep fry in vegetable oil until golden brown.

Serve each empanada with fresh salsa or pico de gallo.