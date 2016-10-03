Fischer joins arts council

Joshua Fischer, a self-employed designer who grew up in town, is joining the Ridgefield Arts Council.

“As a resident, a native, and a proud Ridgefielder I know how important the arts are to our town,” Fischer wrote in a letter to the Arts Council and Board of Selectmen. “I also know the value of community and how important it is to be involved, especially in such a vibrant town…

“I am friendly and kind and happy to have the opportunity to support the Ridgefield Arts Council — which does such great work supporting and encouraging artists to continue sharing and creating their work,” Fischer wrote.

He was appointed on a 4-0 vote of the selectmen at their Sept. 21 meeting.

Fischer told the board he’d moved back to town — a cottage off Main Street — recently after living for seven years in Manhattan.

With the arts council, he told the selectmen, he hoped to work with middle and high school students to broaden their awareness of career possibilities in the arts.

“Looking back, I wish I knew more about different career in industrial design and architecture,” he said.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi noted that there are four remaining vacancies on the 11-member Arts Council.

“We’re always looking for people,” Council Chairwoman Alison Greeley added.