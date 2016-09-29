Barlow Mountain students construct wind chime

Students at Barlow Mountain Elementary School collaborated to create a giant wind chime that was recently installed in the front of the school.

The project began last spring when students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade hand sculpted one clay bead which was then fired in the kiln (with the help of Mrs. Caggiano, the art instructor) and hand painted before being strung together to create a colorful and soothing sounding wind chime.

The purpose of the project, spearheaded by parent volunteers Anne Uecker and Jean DeVoe and overseen by the classroom teachers and Classroom Volunteer Coordinators, was to unite the Barlow community and to illustrate that while everyone is different and unique in their own way, the community can always come together as one to create something beautiful.

Brooke Blake, a third grader currently fighting a rare form of brain cancer, was the inspiration for the project.

The wind chime project culminated with a school-wide walk on Friday, Sept. 23 lead by the staff at Barlow Mountain and in support of the Believe in Brooke 5K.