Goldfluss joins ‘AAC’

The perspective of a working landscape architect has been added to the feedback developers and architects will get when they bring projects they’re planning in town before Ridgefield’s Architectural Advisory Committee.

Jan Goldfluss, senior associate at Wesley Stout Associates of New Canaan and a landscape architect with 35 years of experience, was appointed to the advisory committee — or “AAC” as it’s called — by a 4-0 vote of the Board of Selectmen on Sept. 21.

“… I have presented before similar review committees in Fairfield County so I’m familiar with the mission of the committee and appreciate how landscape architects can contribute their particular expertise to enhancing the town aesthetics and character,” Goldfluss wrote in a letter seeking the appointment.

In his appearance before the selectmen, Goldfluss said he was a big fan of how Ridgefield’s village “respects history” while still being “very progressive” in its varied architectural styles.

“I just love the mix of housing types and the density in the downtown area,” he said.

Goldfluss said he moved to town a year and half ago after living 14 years in Stamford. He has two sons going to Ridgefield High School.

“I wanted to give back to the community. I wanted to get involved,” he told the selectmen.

Selectman Steve Zemo, who is a land developer himself, welcomed the AAC’s new member.