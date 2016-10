Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue —ROAR — is sending its annual appeal letter this year via email.

To participate in the “go green” initiative, go to the ROAR Facebook page, facebook.com/ridgefieldoperationforanimalrescue, and click on “email sign up.”

ROAR will still mail a letter to those not yet signed up for email. Mother and daughter volunteer teams from The Ridgefield Nutmeg Chapter of the National Charity League will stuff, address, sort, and stamp close to 2,000 envelopes.