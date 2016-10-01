The Ridgefield Press

New edition of walk book coming

By The Ridgefield Press on October 1, 2016 in Community, News · 0 Comments

 

Chris Burke’s cover photo for the Ridgefield Walk Book.

Chris Burke’s cover photo for the Ridgefield Walk Book.

A new edition of the Ridgefield Walk Book will be released on Oct. 3, with details on more than 50 miles of hiking trails in Ridgefield’s open spaces.

Since the last edition, published in 2006, new trails have been created in the Laurelwood/Great Pond, Old Stagecoach/Ledges, and Old Sib areas, bringing the total number of areas with trails to 45.

Larger trail systems — like those found in Hemlock Hills — allow for extensive hikes and shorter ones — like the Sarah Bishop trail — allow for the exploration of vernal pools filled with wood frogs in the spring.

The new edition has color maps prepared by Dave Cronin, photos and flowers, trees, and animals that might be seen.

The Conservation Commission held a photo contest for the front and back covers. The winning photo, an autumn picture of Seth Low Pierrepont State Park, is by Chris Burke. First runner-up is a photo of West Mountain Refuge (McManus) by Bryan Perri (on the back cover), and second runner-up is a picture of swans by Anthony Donofrio (inside). James Coyle was the editor.

The new books will sell for $10, with the proceeds added to the Open Space Conservation Fund. Books are available at Town Hall, the Conservation Commission office in the Town Hall Annex, Books on the Common, and Squash’s.

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield’s oldie is golden
  2. Ridgefield: Gallo karaoke benefits library
  3. Rep. Frey unveils Maurice Sendak Memorial Highway (VIDEO)
  4. 426 Main Street to receive auction Saturday

Tags:

Previous Post Free senior support Next Post Letter: What are the odds?
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress