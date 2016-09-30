Are you ready to tackle a difficult but essential topic? On Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 2:45, licensed clinical social worker Joan Garbow will lead a book discussion on the national bestseller, Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End by Atul Gawande, M.D., a surgeon and writer for The New Yorker. Here’s how a Time, Inc., reviewer described the book: “Beautifully crafted . . . Being Mortal is a clear-eyed, informative exploration of what growing old means in the 21st Century . . . a book I cannot recommend highly enough. This should be mandatory reading for every American. . . it provides a useful roadmap of what we can and should be doing to make the last years of life meaningful.”

Zeroing in on what most gives meaning to our lives is just one part of the process. Translating that into preferences for end-of-life care and then communicating those to loved ones and medical professionals is critical. “This is an important topic for all older adults wanting to take a proactive approach to aging and health care treatment,” says Garbow, who notes that reading the book before the seminar is recommended, but not required. In the seminar, she will facilitate a frank discussion about how to plan for end-of-life care. That planning and the resulting conversations can be difficult and take time; this seminar will help you get started.