Halloween window painting

By Kathy Fassman on October 4, 2016

Calling all middle school and high school students. Come and share your artistic talents at the Annual Halloween Window Painting event on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up as a team or as an individual to paint the storefront windows on Main Street. This event is cosponsored by Ridgefield Parks & Recreation and the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce. We will supply the paint (water-based tempura) and you supply the creativity. If inclement weather occurs, the event will be postponed until Sunday, Oct. 16, from noon to 4 p.m. The deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 10. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or 203-431-2755.

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is a proud sponsor of the ROAR/Blue Buffalo Paws for a Cause fund-raising event on Saturday, Oct. 16, from noon to 4 p.m. at the recreation center. This festival is for dogs, their people, and everyone of all ages. It will include a doggie fun zone, paw painting, live music, food, and more. Advance purchase tickets before Oct. 1 are $10 per person or $20 per family. If you purchase tickets at the event, they are $15 per person or $25 per family. You will have fun and raise funds for our local animal shelter. For tickets to this rain or shine event, visit roar-ridgefield.org

