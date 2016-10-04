Calling all middle school and high school students. Come and share your artistic talents at the Annual Halloween Window Painting event on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sign up as a team or as an individual to paint the storefront windows on Main Street. This event is cosponsored by Ridgefield Parks & Recreation and the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce. We will supply the paint (water-based tempura) and you supply the creativity. If inclement weather occurs, the event will be postponed until Sunday, Oct. 16, from noon to 4 p.m. The deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 10. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or 203-431-2755.

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is a proud sponsor of the ROAR/Blue Buffalo Paws for a Cause fund-raising event on Saturday, Oct. 16, from noon to 4 p.m. at the recreation center. This festival is for dogs, their people, and everyone of all ages. It will include a doggie fun zone, paw painting, live music, food, and more. Advance purchase tickets before Oct. 1 are $10 per person or $20 per family. If you purchase tickets at the event, they are $15 per person or $25 per family. You will have fun and raise funds for our local animal shelter. For tickets to this rain or shine event, visit roar-ridgefield.org