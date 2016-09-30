The Ridgefield Press

TV Movie Menu: Remembering Hanson’s Wonder Boys

By Mark Schumann, The Reel Dad on September 30, 2016

As we wait for the fall colors to change, the movies on television this weekend bring us stories of brave people who confront a range of challenges.

Here is what’s showing on broadcast and cable stations.

 

Clint Eastwood in perhaps his best western, Unforgiven.

Clint Eastwood in perhaps his best western, Unforgiven.

Unforgiven (1992)

Clint Eastwood tries to right the wrongs of a generation in the West in this masterful drama that was named Best Picture of the Year. Unforgettable and unforgiving with Clint in rare form.

Friday, September 30, 6 p.m., AMC

 

Monster In Law (2005)

Jane Fonda reminds a new movie audience what a master comedienne she can be as an overbearing mother of the groom. Predictable but lots of fun with Fonda in full command.

Friday, September 30, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, October 1, 6 p.m.; E

 

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Julia Roberts flashes her famous smile in a comedy that dares to ask the question, “how inappropriate can a wedding become?” Touching and very funny with a delightful Julia.

Friday, September 30, 8 p.m., TV Land

 

Michael Douglas in Curtis Hanson's film, Wonder Boys.

Michael Douglas in Curtis Hanson's film, Wonder Boys.

Wonder Boys (2000)

Michael Douglas delivers the performance of his career as a middle-aged man trying to put his life together in a rich tale from late director Curtis Hanson. Meaningful and memorable.

Saturday, October 1, 10:05 a.m. and 8 p.m., Flix

 

The Visit (1964)

Ingrid Bergman shines as the world’s richest woman who returns to the village of her youth to seek revenge. Talky and frightening with Bergman at her peak.

Saturday, October 1, 11:15 a.m., FXM

 

Annie Get Your Gun (1950)

Betty Hutton steps in for Judy Garland in a delightfully overdone film version of the Irving Berlin stage musical. A classic story with an unbelievable music score.

Saturday, October 1, 12 noon, Turner Classic Movies

 

The Firm (1993)

Tom Cruise makes us believe he is an innocent lawyer caught up in a confusing career move to a Memphis company with unusual ethics. Overlong but a good time at the movies.

Saturday, October 1, 2:30 p.m., Sundance

 

Inn of the Sixth Happiness (1959)

Ingrid Bergman touches our hearts as a selfless woman who dedicates her life to save young children from certain demise. Wide screen epic with a touching core.

Sunday, October 2, 12:25 p.m., FXM

 

Enjoy the movies!

 

