Keeler Tavern Museum: Richardson and Gilbert ‘meet’ again

The Museum submitted a grant application to Anne S. Richardson Fund just weeks after acquiring 152 Main Street. We were thrilled to learn in July that our plans for the expanded site aligned well with the Fund’s objectives, resulting in a $100,000 commitment.

The funds are to be used for two projects: landscape design and construction that re-unites the former Mead property with the Museum’s; and renovation of the Cass Gilbert, Jr.,-designed “Brick House,” which will be repurposed for the site’s Visitor Center and administrative offices.

In recognition of the Museum’s value to the community and the fund founder’s interest in gardens, then Anne S. Richardson Fund has supported multiple projects for the garden that architect Cass Gilbert, Sr. designed for his wife Julia, from installation of landscape lighting to restoration of its brick walls.

It is highly fitting that the Fund now supports a project that enlarges the Museum’s public space on our historic Main Street and partially restores our property to its early 20th-Century configuration, when Anne Richardson and Julia Gilbert, both active members of the Ridgefield Garden Club, likely enjoyed the property’s extensive gardens together during social events here.