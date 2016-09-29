More than 800 people from throughout Fairfield County are expected to participate in the annual Westport Out of the Darkness Community Walk hosted by the Southern Connecticut Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.org/chapter/afsp-southern-connecticut/) on Sunday, Oct. 23, from noon-3 p.m., at Sherwood Island State Park, Westport. Registration begins at 11 a.m.

This fundraising walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s local and national education and advocacy programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual rate of suicide 20% by 2025.

For more information on how to get involved with the Westport Walk, go to the Walk page at: http://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=4206, email [email protected] or call 203-822-7150.