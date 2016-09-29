Brindy, Feist but not feisty

Meet Brindy, a youthful, petite four-year old Feist mix who found her way to the ROAR Shelter from Florida with her newborn puppies. Upon their arrival, this beautiful family received medical care and nonstop handling from the Shelter staff and ROAR volunteers. Frequent human contact is a critical factor in the development of healthy, socialized adoptable animals and is the standard for all animals in ROAR’s care.

All of Brindy’s pups were adopted immediately. Now she awaits a wonderful home too.

“So what is a Feist,” you ask?

Feist is a canine breed — a compact working dog having slightly rounded head, tapered muzzle, ears that stick up and an overall alert and outgoing disposition. The Feist coat is short and smooth and often comes in red brindle, like Brindy.

Feists get along great with children, have gentle, adaptable personalities and high intelligence.

Whether it be walks, jogs or hikes, Feists need at least 30 minutes of exercise every day. A healthy Feist can have a long life.

Come meet Brindy at the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter located at 45 South Street.

Brindy is up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Her adoption fee is $300.

